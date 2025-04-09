Aviva PLC Buys 89,289 Shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Aviva PLC grew its stake in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Free Report) by 1,546.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 95,063 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 89,289 shares during the period. Aviva PLC owned 0.06% of Bio-Techne worth $6,847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TECH. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Bio-Techne during the 4th quarter worth $879,000. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Bio-Techne during the 4th quarter worth $3,497,000. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,416 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 42.6% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,078 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kiely Wealth Advisory Group Inc. lifted its stake in Bio-Techne by 1,355.6% in the fourth quarter. Kiely Wealth Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,048 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares during the period. 98.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bio-Techne Trading Down 6.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TECH opened at $48.81 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $62.98 and its 200 day moving average is $70.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.94 and a quick ratio of 2.77. Bio-Techne Co. has a 1 year low of $48.34 and a 1 year high of $85.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.45.

Bio-Techne Announces Dividend

Bio-Techne ( NASDAQ:TECH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.03). Bio-Techne had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 12.73%. On average, research analysts predict that Bio-Techne Co. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Bio-Techne’s payout ratio is currently 32.32%.

Insider Activity

In other Bio-Techne news, Director Amy E. Herr sold 1,860 shares of Bio-Techne stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.96, for a total transaction of $122,685.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,336.96. The trade was a 48.49 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kim Kelderman sold 13,392 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.29, for a total value of $1,035,067.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,004 shares in the company, valued at $3,014,619.16. This represents a 25.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TECH has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Baird R W downgraded shares of Bio-Techne from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Robert W. Baird cut Bio-Techne from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $88.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. StockNews.com raised Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Bio-Techne from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.25.

About Bio-Techne

(Free Report)

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Greater China, rest of Asia-Pacific, and internationally.

See Also

