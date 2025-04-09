Aviva PLC Grows Position in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Aviva PLC raised its holdings in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) by 138.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 77,272 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,896 shares during the period. Aviva PLC owned 0.06% of Leidos worth $11,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Leidos by 83.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,167 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after buying an additional 3,703 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Leidos by 39.6% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 12,464 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after acquiring an additional 3,534 shares in the last quarter. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. acquired a new stake in Leidos in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,979,000. HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in Leidos by 959.8% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,374 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Leidos by 99.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 27,644 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,575,000 after purchasing an additional 13,818 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.12% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Robert C. Kovarik, Jr. sold 1,511 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.56, for a total value of $203,320.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $862,260.48. The trade was a 19.08 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary Stephen May sold 2,128 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.24, for a total transaction of $279,278.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,478,287.36. The trade was a 15.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Leidos Stock Performance

Shares of LDOS stock opened at $133.39 on Wednesday. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $123.23 and a 52-week high of $202.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $17.10 billion, a PE ratio of 14.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $152.58.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The aerospace company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.13. Leidos had a return on equity of 30.93% and a net margin of 7.53%. On average, equities analysts expect that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 10.62 EPS for the current year.

Leidos Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. Leidos’s payout ratio is 17.32%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LDOS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $228.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Leidos from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Leidos from $162.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.79.

Leidos Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

