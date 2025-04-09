Aviva PLC Has $7.60 Million Stock Position in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Aviva PLC lessened its stake in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,731 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 867 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $7,602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VRSN. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of VeriSign in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $222,840,000. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors bought a new stake in VeriSign during the fourth quarter worth $141,129,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 544.1% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 391,319 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $81,003,000 after purchasing an additional 330,561 shares in the last quarter. Troy Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of VeriSign by 49.1% in the 4th quarter. Troy Asset Management Ltd now owns 914,543 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $189,274,000 after purchasing an additional 301,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 322.2% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 261,526 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $53,639,000 after buying an additional 199,583 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on VeriSign from $246.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of VeriSign from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st.

VeriSign Trading Up 0.4 %

VeriSign stock opened at $235.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $236.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $208.14. VeriSign, Inc. has a 12 month low of $167.05 and a 12 month high of $258.67. The company has a market capitalization of $22.28 billion, a PE ratio of 29.44 and a beta of 0.87.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The information services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00. VeriSign had a net margin of 50.47% and a negative return on equity of 43.01%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP John Calys sold 447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.75, for a total transaction of $103,592.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,735 shares in the company, valued at $5,500,586.25. This trade represents a 1.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

VeriSign Company Profile

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of thirteen internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

