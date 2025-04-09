Aviva PLC Purchases 109,747 Shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Aviva PLC raised its position in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Free Report) by 1,491.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 117,104 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 109,747 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC owned 0.06% of TransUnion worth $10,857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in TransUnion by 2.7% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of TransUnion during the third quarter worth approximately $892,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of TransUnion by 14.5% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,453 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of TransUnion in the third quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in TransUnion during the third quarter worth approximately $317,000.

Get TransUnion alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on TransUnion from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 4th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of TransUnion in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of TransUnion from $115.00 to $112.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of TransUnion from $135.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.54.

TransUnion Price Performance

Shares of TRU opened at $69.20 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $13.50 billion, a PE ratio of 47.40, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.67. TransUnion has a 12-month low of $66.07 and a 12-month high of $113.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.74.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.14). TransUnion had a net margin of 6.80% and a return on equity of 15.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Analysts anticipate that TransUnion will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TransUnion Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 27th were issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. This is a positive change from TransUnion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. TransUnion’s payout ratio is 31.51%.

TransUnion declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 13th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to purchase up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.95, for a total value of $95,950.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,488 shares in the company, valued at $5,611,923.60. This represents a 1.68 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Venkat Achanta sold 1,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.74, for a total transaction of $174,342.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 105,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,095,112.82. The trade was a 1.70 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,021 shares of company stock valued at $372,751 over the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About TransUnion

(Free Report)

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates through U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive segments. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TransUnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransUnion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.