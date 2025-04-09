Aviva PLC Sells 4,767 Shares of ATS Co. (NYSE:ATS)

Aviva PLC lowered its stake in ATS Co. (NYSE:ATS – Free Report) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 383,077 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,767 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC owned about 0.39% of ATS worth $11,660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ATS by 94.3% in the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 1,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. boosted its stake in shares of ATS by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. now owns 6,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ATS in the 4th quarter valued at about $293,000. abrdn plc increased its position in shares of ATS by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 13,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 3,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in ATS by 125.0% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 14,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 7,850 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ATS opened at $21.24 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.92. ATS Co. has a 1-year low of $20.90 and a 1-year high of $35.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 32.18 and a beta of 1.10.

ATS ( NYSE:ATS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.23. ATS had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 9.95%. On average, research analysts expect that ATS Co. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ATS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides automation solutions worldwide. The company is also involved in planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. In addition, it offers pre-automation services comprising discovery and analysis, concept development, simulation, and total cost of ownership modelling; post automation services, including training, process optimization, preventative maintenance, emergency and on-call support, spare parts, retooling, retrofits, and equipment relocation; and contract manufacturing services, as well as after sales and services.

