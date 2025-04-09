Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) Shares Acquired by Renaissance Group LLC

Renaissance Group LLC lifted its holdings in Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX – Free Report) by 11.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,760 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,269 shares during the period. Renaissance Group LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Axos Financial worth $3,615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Axos Financial by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 29,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,090,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP lifted its position in Axos Financial by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Axos Financial by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 13,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 43,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,012,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, World Investment Advisors increased its position in shares of Axos Financial by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 3,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 83.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Axos Financial from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Axos Financial from $91.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 target price (up previously from $75.00) on shares of Axos Financial in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price target on Axos Financial from $96.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.17.

Axos Financial Stock Performance

NYSE AX opened at $56.26 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Axos Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.10 and a fifty-two week high of $88.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $65.82 and a 200-day moving average of $69.77. The stock has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 1.33.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.07. Axos Financial had a net margin of 22.10% and a return on equity of 18.67%. As a group, analysts predict that Axos Financial, Inc. will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Axos Financial

In other news, Director Sara Wardell-Smith acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $64.73 per share, for a total transaction of $194,190.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $663,482.50. This represents a 41.38 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

Axos Financial Company Profile

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking Business and Securities Business. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, money market, zero balance, and insured cash sweep accounts.

Featured Stories

