Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC Acquires 113 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,224 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $9,474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new position in Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Roper Technologies by 7,500.0% in the fourth quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 76 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:ROP opened at $519.19 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $55.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.21, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.04. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $499.47 and a 1 year high of $595.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $574.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $553.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Roper Technologies Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 4th. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is 23.01%.

ROP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on Roper Technologies from $569.00 to $562.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. TD Cowen raised Roper Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $535.00 to $615.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Roper Technologies from $558.00 to $465.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird set a $665.00 price target on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $630.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $620.73.

Insider Buying and Selling at Roper Technologies

In related news, VP John K. Stipancich sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $578.04, for a total value of $578,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 38,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,504,253.28. This trade represents a 2.50 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 351 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $575.25, for a total value of $201,912.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,612,571.75. This represents a 1.71 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,101 shares of company stock worth $4,712,045 over the last 90 days. 0.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

