Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 103.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 68,501 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,799 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $20,247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Autodesk by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the software company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Addison Advisors LLC grew its stake in Autodesk by 157.4% in the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 121 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in Autodesk during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ADSK opened at $238.84 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $276.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $287.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.87 billion, a PE ratio of 47.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $195.32 and a 1-year high of $326.62.

Insider Activity at Autodesk

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 2,452 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.29, for a total value of $655,395.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $802,671.87. This represents a 44.95 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director John T. Cahill acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $267.10 per share, with a total value of $534,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,200. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Autodesk from $345.00 to $336.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Autodesk from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Autodesk from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Autodesk from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $333.90.

View Our Latest Analysis on Autodesk

Autodesk Profile

(Free Report)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

