Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO)

Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO – Free Report) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 293,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC owned about 0.29% of Terreno Realty worth $17,377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Terreno Realty in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 176.1% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Terreno Realty by 94.6% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its position in Terreno Realty by 45.3% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Terreno Realty in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $76,000.

Get Terreno Realty alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TRNO. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Terreno Realty from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Barclays cut their price objective on Terreno Realty from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Terreno Realty in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Terreno Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $65.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Terreno Realty from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Terreno Realty currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.55.

Terreno Realty Price Performance

TRNO stock opened at $50.97 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $64.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.99. The firm has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.55, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23. Terreno Realty Co. has a 1 year low of $50.44 and a 1 year high of $71.63.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.24. Terreno Realty had a return on equity of 5.20% and a net margin of 48.18%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Terreno Realty Co. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Terreno Realty Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 27th. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 102.08%.

About Terreno Realty

(Free Report)

Terreno Realty Corporation (Terreno, and together with its subsidiaries, the Company) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Terreno Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terreno Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.