Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC Grows Stock Position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC increased its stake in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,120 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,430 shares during the quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC’s holdings in State Street were worth $11,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Adero Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of State Street by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Adero Partners LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its position in State Street by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 5,283 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of State Street by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 12,232 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of State Street by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 18,332 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,799,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in State Street by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,050 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $986,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. 87.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

State Street Stock Performance

NYSE:STT opened at $75.01 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $92.58 and a 200-day moving average of $94.25. State Street Co. has a twelve month low of $70.20 and a twelve month high of $103.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.42.

State Street Dividend Announcement

State Street ( NYSE:STT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The asset manager reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 12.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.04 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that State Street Co. will post 9.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 1st. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.89%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

STT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price target (down previously from $104.00) on shares of State Street in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of State Street from $104.00 to $89.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded State Street from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of State Street from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of State Street from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, State Street presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.07.

Insider Buying and Selling at State Street

In other State Street news, Director Gregory L. Summe sold 10,815 shares of State Street stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,081,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 100,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,002,300. The trade was a 9.76 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ann Fogarty sold 3,705 shares of State Street stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.47, for a total value of $368,536.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,816 shares in the company, valued at $5,054,667.52. This trade represents a 6.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About State Street

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

