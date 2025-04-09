Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC Increases Stock Position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,816 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,721 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $12,319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Trade Desk by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 66,993 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,874,000 after purchasing an additional 2,613 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Trade Desk by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 719,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,539,000 after buying an additional 192,500 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in Trade Desk by 1,112.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 84,989 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,989,000 after acquiring an additional 77,978 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 73,608 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,651,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canopy Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 129.0% in the 4th quarter. Canopy Partners LLC now owns 5,299 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 2,985 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Trade Desk alerts:

Trade Desk Price Performance

Trade Desk stock opened at $45.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $22.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $73.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.22. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.96 and a 1 year high of $141.53.

Trade Desk ( NASDAQ:TTD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.21). Trade Desk had a return on equity of 16.38% and a net margin of 16.08%. Research analysts expect that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Trade Desk declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $564.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to purchase up to 0.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Samantha Jacobson sold 4,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.56, for a total value of $509,570.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 90,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,754,459.04. The trade was a 4.52 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 9.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI downgraded Trade Desk from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $110.00 target price (down previously from $140.00) on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Thursday, February 13th. UBS Group raised their price target on Trade Desk from $116.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Trade Desk from $145.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their target price on Trade Desk from $150.00 to $115.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.38.

View Our Latest Analysis on Trade Desk

Trade Desk Profile

(Free Report)

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.