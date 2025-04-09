Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 71,234 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,336 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $8,828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Emerson Electric by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,536,974 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,634,837,000 after acquiring an additional 384,313 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,685,615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,443,725,000 after purchasing an additional 232,540 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth $885,886,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Emerson Electric by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,013,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $871,083,000 after buying an additional 375,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,376,492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $542,379,000 after buying an additional 171,946 shares during the period. 74.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

NYSE:EMR opened at $93.53 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $52.74 billion, a PE ratio of 22.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.52. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $89.36 and a 1-year high of $134.85.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.10. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 13.74%. On average, equities analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.5275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is currently 50.36%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on EMR shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Emerson Electric in a research note on Monday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $132.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $138.00 target price on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $135.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.72.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

