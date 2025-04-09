B. Riley Comments on Wix.com’s FY2028 Earnings (NASDAQ:WIX)

Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Free Report) – Stock analysts at B. Riley issued their FY2028 earnings per share estimates for shares of Wix.com in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 7th. B. Riley analyst N. Khan forecasts that the information services provider will post earnings of $10.90 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Wix.com’s current full-year earnings is $3.65 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Wix.com’s FY2029 earnings at $13.23 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on WIX. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Wix.com from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $248.00 to $276.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Wix.com from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Wix.com from $249.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Wix.com in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Benchmark increased their target price on Wix.com from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $242.53.

Shares of WIX stock opened at $149.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $191.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $196.72. Wix.com has a fifty-two week low of $117.58 and a fifty-two week high of $247.11.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WIX. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 79.5% during the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 201 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Wix.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 219 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Wix.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Wix.com by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 254 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.52% of the company’s stock.

Wix.com announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information services provider to buy up to 1.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cloud-based web development platform for registered users and creators worldwide. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; and Wix ADI that enables users to have the freedom of customization that the classic editor offers.

