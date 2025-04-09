Bank of America Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) Stock Price

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Bank of America from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on shares of Etsy from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Etsy from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Etsy from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on Etsy from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Etsy to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.71.

Shares of ETSY stock opened at $40.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.18. Etsy has a one year low of $40.20 and a one year high of $71.72.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The specialty retailer reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $852.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $861.37 million. Etsy had a negative return on equity of 46.62% and a net margin of 10.80%. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Etsy will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 1,676 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.40, for a total transaction of $81,118.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 21,666 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total transaction of $1,044,951.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 31,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,534,582.14. This represents a 40.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,952 shares of company stock valued at $2,554,620 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Etsy by 55.7% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 506 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its position in Etsy by 112.7% during the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 551 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. Hurley Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Etsy in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Etsy during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Etsy during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.53% of the company’s stock.

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, and France. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

