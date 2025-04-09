Bank of Montreal Can Has $73.28 Million Position in Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX)

Bank of Montreal Can reduced its holdings in Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX – Free Report) (TSE:OTC) by 33.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,592,837 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,307,358 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.98% of Open Text worth $73,283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of OTEX. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Open Text by 103.8% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,011 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Open Text by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,373 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR bought a new position in Open Text during the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Open Text by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,564 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Open Text in the fourth quarter valued at $105,000. 70.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Open Text alerts:

Open Text Stock Up 0.7 %

OTEX opened at $23.20 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.07. Open Text Co. has a twelve month low of $22.79 and a twelve month high of $37.39. The stock has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Open Text Increases Dividend

Open Text ( NASDAQ:OTEX Get Free Report ) (TSE:OTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.10. Open Text had a net margin of 12.21% and a return on equity of 23.23%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Open Text Co. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 7th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.53%. This is a boost from Open Text’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Open Text’s payout ratio is currently 42.68%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OTEX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Open Text from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. StockNews.com lowered Open Text from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Open Text from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Open Text in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on Open Text from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.18.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Open Text

Open Text Company Profile

(Free Report)

Open Text Corporation provides information management software and solutions. The company offers content services, which includes content collaboration and intelligent capture to records management, collaboration, e-signatures, and archiving; and operates experience cloud platform that provides customer experience and web content management, digital asset management, customer analytics, AI and insights, e-discovery, digital fax, omnichannel communications, secure messaging, and voice of customer, as well as customer journey, testing, and segmentation.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX – Free Report) (TSE:OTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Open Text Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Open Text and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.