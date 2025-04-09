Bank of Montreal Can Increases Stock Position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 54.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 720,909 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 254,510 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.25% of State Street worth $70,757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in State Street in the fourth quarter worth $272,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of State Street by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 457,924 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $44,725,000 after purchasing an additional 14,476 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of State Street by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,874,936 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $184,025,000 after purchasing an additional 10,404 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of State Street by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 74,268 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,289,000 after purchasing an additional 7,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of State Street in the fourth quarter valued at about $395,000. 87.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on STT. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of State Street from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a $103.00 price target (down previously from $104.00) on shares of State Street in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. StockNews.com cut State Street from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised State Street from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on State Street from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, State Street presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.07.

State Street Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE STT opened at $75.01 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.65 billion, a PE ratio of 9.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $92.58 and a 200-day moving average of $94.25. State Street Co. has a 52-week low of $70.20 and a 52-week high of $103.00.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The asset manager reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.31. State Street had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 12.14%. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that State Street Co. will post 9.68 EPS for the current year.

State Street Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.89%.

Insider Transactions at State Street

In related news, EVP Ann Fogarty sold 3,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.47, for a total transaction of $368,536.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,054,667.52. This trade represents a 6.80 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gregory L. Summe sold 10,815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,081,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 100,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,002,300. This represents a 9.76 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About State Street

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

