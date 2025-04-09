Bank of Montreal Can Lowers Stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Bank of Montreal Can lessened its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 597,547 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,015 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.13% of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF worth $76,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VYM. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 12.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 201,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,825,000 after purchasing an additional 22,272 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 224,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,718,000 after buying an additional 35,989 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 19.6% in the third quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 3,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the third quarter worth $18,642,000. Finally, Brophy Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the third quarter valued at $290,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

VYM opened at $114.78 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $129.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.03. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $112.05 and a 12 month high of $135.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.76 and a beta of 0.79.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 21st.

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

