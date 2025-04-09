Bank of Montreal Can Raises Position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 17.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 399,035 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 58,636 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.21% of L3Harris Technologies worth $83,909,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LHX. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 234.3% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 117 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. 84.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other L3Harris Technologies news, insider Jon Rambeau sold 3,178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.00, for a total transaction of $718,228.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $632,122. The trade was a 53.19 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 1,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.48, for a total transaction of $377,068.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,475,517.60. The trade was a 5.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of L3Harris Technologies stock opened at $200.37 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $207.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $224.15. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $193.09 and a fifty-two week high of $265.74. The firm has a market cap of $37.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $3.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by $0.04. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.04% and a return on equity of 13.11%. On average, equities analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 11.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

L3Harris Technologies Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th were issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. This is a boost from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.99%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on LHX. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $290.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $300.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $283.00 to $274.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $259.06.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

