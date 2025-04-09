Bank of Montreal Can Sells 974,470 Shares of CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE)

Bank of Montreal Can decreased its holdings in CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE – Free Report) (TSE:CAE) by 19.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,083,390 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 974,470 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 1.28% of CAE worth $103,553,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Asset Planning Inc bought a new position in shares of CAE in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in CAE in the fourth quarter valued at about $147,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in CAE by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 7,321 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of CAE during the third quarter valued at about $197,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of CAE in the 4th quarter valued at about $225,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

Get CAE alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CAE shares. Bank of America raised shares of CAE from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Desjardins raised CAE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. TD Securities lowered CAE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on CAE from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of CAE in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.00.

CAE Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of CAE stock opened at $21.05 on Wednesday. CAE Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.95 and a fifty-two week high of $27.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a PE ratio of -40.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.57.

CAE (NYSE:CAE – Get Free Report) (TSE:CAE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The aerospace company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. CAE had a negative net margin of 4.96% and a positive return on equity of 6.11%. Equities analysts expect that CAE Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

About CAE

(Free Report)

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, the Oceania, Africa, and Rest of the Americas. It operates through two segments, Civil Aviation; and Defense and Security. The Civil Aviation segment offers training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; a range of flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services, as well as aircraft flight operations solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CAE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.