Bank of Nova Scotia Boosts Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 38.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 351,598 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 96,995 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $39,771,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shelton Capital Management increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 23,842 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,697,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors LLC now owns 9,047 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. Canopy Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 71.5% in the 4th quarter. Canopy Partners LLC now owns 13,867 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 5,782 shares in the last quarter. Elgethun Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 2,837 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 2,626,106 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $297,039,000 after buying an additional 84,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ABT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. StockNews.com lowered Abbott Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. UBS Group increased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.94.

ABT opened at $123.63 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $99.71 and a 12 month high of $141.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $130.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.04. The stock has a market cap of $214.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.80.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The healthcare product maker reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34. The business had revenue of $10.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.03 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 31.95% and a return on equity of 20.74%. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 30.85%.

In related news, SVP Eric Shroff sold 562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.17, for a total transaction of $77,651.54. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,417,294.90. This trade represents a 1.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Lisa D. Earnhardt sold 91,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.82, for a total value of $12,199,967.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,928 shares in the company, valued at $9,625,404.96. This represents a 55.90 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 116,449 shares of company stock worth $15,463,316 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The company provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière’s disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

