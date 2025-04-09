Bank of Nova Scotia Buys 75 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 122,964 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $66,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 53,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,985,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 1,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,445,000 after purchasing an additional 3,334 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 477,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,955,000 after purchasing an additional 15,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at about $1,864,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

VOO stock opened at $456.74 on Wednesday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $442.80 and a 1 year high of $563.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $530.39 and a 200 day moving average of $537.93. The company has a market cap of $1.29 trillion, a P/E ratio of 24.79 and a beta of 1.01.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were paid a $1.8121 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 27th. This is a boost from Vanguard S&P 500 ETF’s previous dividend of $1.78.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

