Bank of Nova Scotia Has $42.26 Million Stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 16.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 125,276 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 17,291 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia owned 0.14% of ANSYS worth $42,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of ANSYS by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,643,766 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,590,462,000 after acquiring an additional 78,730 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in ANSYS by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,363,744 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $796,033,000 after purchasing an additional 58,190 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of ANSYS by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,086,177 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $703,730,000 after purchasing an additional 511,557 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of ANSYS in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $615,566,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,097,915 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $370,360,000 after buying an additional 75,752 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ANSS shares. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of ANSYS from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. StockNews.com downgraded ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st.

Shares of ANSYS stock opened at $284.83 on Wednesday. ANSYS, Inc. has a 1 year low of $275.06 and a 1 year high of $363.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $326.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $333.38. The company has a market cap of $24.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.49, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The software maker reported $3.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.97 by ($0.32). ANSYS had a net margin of 22.62% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The company had revenue of $882.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $864.46 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ANSYS, Inc. will post 8.32 EPS for the current year.

In other ANSYS news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.62, for a total value of $67,324.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,154,606.60. This represents a 5.51 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services for engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the United States, Japan, Germany, China, Hong Kong, South Korea, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization; the Ansys Mechanical product, an element analysis software; LS-DYNA solver for multiphysics simulation; and power analysis and optimization software suite.

