Bank of Nova Scotia Has $54.76 Million Stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 81.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 257,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 115,336 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia owned about 0.05% of Marsh & McLennan Companies worth $54,761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Life Planners bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Marsh & McLennan Companies

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 7,121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.97, for a total value of $1,673,221.37. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,935 shares in the company, valued at $4,919,096.95. This represents a 25.38 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nicholas Mark Studer sold 49,390 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.16, for a total value of $11,367,602.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 28,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,520,202.64. This trade represents a 63.55 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 69,634 shares of company stock valued at $16,244,986. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Down 1.8 %

Marsh & McLennan Companies stock opened at $219.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $232.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $224.44. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $196.17 and a 1-year high of $248.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.12. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 32.60% and a net margin of 16.60%. On average, analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 9.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be given a $0.815 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 3rd. This represents a $3.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.80%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MMC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $214.00 to $210.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $281.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 target price (up from $240.00) on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $242.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marsh & McLennan Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $233.41.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which engages in offering clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy, and people. It operates through the Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment is involved in risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

