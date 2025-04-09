Bank of Nova Scotia Has $75.08 Million Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 272.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,237 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,547 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $75,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Shelton Capital Management raised its holdings in BlackRock by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 886 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $908,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Canopy Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Canopy Partners LLC now owns 1,192 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC boosted its position in BlackRock by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 49,455 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $50,697,000 after purchasing an additional 13,685 shares during the period. U S Wealth Group LLC. acquired a new position in BlackRock during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,621,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 824,426 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $845,128,000 after purchasing an additional 42,084 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Stock Performance

NYSE BLK opened at $814.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $126.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.40, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 5.23, a current ratio of 5.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. BlackRock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $745.55 and a twelve month high of $1,084.22. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $955.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $989.88.

BlackRock Increases Dividend

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The asset manager reported $11.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.52 by $0.41. BlackRock had a return on equity of 16.32% and a net margin of 31.21%. The business had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $9.66 EPS. BlackRock’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 47.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th were paid a $5.21 dividend. This represents a $20.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 7th. This is an increase from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $5.10. BlackRock’s payout ratio is currently 49.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BLK shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,225.00 to $1,160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on BlackRock from $1,215.00 to $1,275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on BlackRock from $1,053.00 to $1,046.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on BlackRock from $1,155.00 to $1,175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,103.08.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,010.00, for a total transaction of $10,100,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 68,433 shares in the company, valued at $69,117,330. This represents a 12.75 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 20,430 shares of company stock worth $21,234,629 in the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

