Bank of Nova Scotia Increases Stock Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 411.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 916,177 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 737,052 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia owned about 0.09% of General Motors worth $48,806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GM. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of General Motors by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 29,273,136 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,559,380,000 after buying an additional 1,170,816 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in General Motors by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,796,969 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,264,567,000 after acquiring an additional 176,436 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in General Motors in the 4th quarter valued at $592,321,000. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Motors by 39.8% during the 4th quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 7,397,404 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $394,060,000 after purchasing an additional 2,104,528 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi boosted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 75.5% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 4,914,256 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $250,627,000 after purchasing an additional 2,113,973 shares during the last quarter. 92.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. bought 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $50.66 per share, with a total value of $607,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $694,751.24. This trade represents a 700.12 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on GM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on General Motors from $64.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of General Motors in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $73.00 price target on shares of General Motors in a report on Saturday, March 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded General Motors from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, General Motors presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.00.

NYSE GM opened at $42.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $42.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.90, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. General Motors has a 52 week low of $38.96 and a 52 week high of $61.24.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.17. General Motors had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 15.29%. Equities research analysts predict that General Motors will post 11.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Motors announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 26th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the auto manufacturer to repurchase up to 12.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 7th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.80%.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

