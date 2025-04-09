Bank of Nova Scotia Purchases 23,416 Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 18.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 147,386 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,416 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia owned approximately 0.07% of Trane Technologies worth $54,437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 1,314.3% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 99 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, BankPlus Trust Department purchased a new position in Trane Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. 82.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Trane Technologies

In related news, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 876 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.42, for a total transaction of $313,099.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 63,841 shares in the company, valued at $22,818,050.22. This trade represents a 1.35 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David S. Regnery sold 2,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.34, for a total transaction of $984,114.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 132,969 shares in the company, valued at $47,515,142.46. This represents a 2.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,234 shares of company stock worth $2,588,102 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Trane Technologies from $478.00 to $476.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $396.00 to $323.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $380.00 to $360.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Melius lowered Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $398.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $390.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $409.13.

View Our Latest Research Report on Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of TT stock opened at $314.77 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $70.60 billion, a PE ratio of 27.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.08. Trane Technologies plc has a 1 year low of $286.32 and a 1 year high of $422.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $348.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $377.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.09. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 35.37% and a net margin of 12.94%. Research analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Trane Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th will be given a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 6th. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.42%.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.