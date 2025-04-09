Bank of Nova Scotia Raises Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 327.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,501,822 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,150,147 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia owned 0.41% of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF worth $62,806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EEM. Shared Vision Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Shared Vision Wealth Group LLC now owns 7,165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Delap Wealth Advisory LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Delap Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 12,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 32,226 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Finally, Sax Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. 81.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEARCA:EEM opened at $38.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.65 billion, a PE ratio of 14.53 and a beta of 0.63. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $38.19 and a 52 week high of $47.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $43.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.77.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

