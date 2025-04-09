BankUnited, Inc. (BKU) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 11th

BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 26th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 11th will be given a dividend of 0.31 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 11th. This is a 6.9% increase from BankUnited’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29.

BankUnited has raised its dividend by an average of 8.0% per year over the last three years. BankUnited has a dividend payout ratio of 34.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect BankUnited to earn $3.41 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.4%.

BankUnited Stock Performance

BankUnited stock opened at $29.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 1.20. BankUnited has a 1-year low of $24.34 and a 1-year high of $44.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Insider Buying and Selling

BankUnited ( NYSE:BKU Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.19. BankUnited had a return on equity of 8.48% and a net margin of 11.48%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that BankUnited will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Sanjiv Sobti bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.83 per share, with a total value of $32,830.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 21,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $715,103.06. This represents a 4.81 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kevin A. Malcolm sold 3,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.18, for a total transaction of $113,772.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $430,955. The trade was a 20.89 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BKU. StockNews.com lowered BankUnited from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of BankUnited from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of BankUnited from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Hovde Group lowered their price objective on shares of BankUnited from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, Compass Point upped their price target on BankUnited from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.91.

About BankUnited

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury, commercial payment, and cash management services.

