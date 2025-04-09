BankUnited, Inc. (BKU) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 11th

Posted by on Apr 9th, 2025

BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKUGet Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 26th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 11th will be given a dividend of 0.31 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 11th. This is a 6.9% increase from BankUnited’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29.

BankUnited has raised its dividend by an average of 8.0% per year over the last three years. BankUnited has a dividend payout ratio of 34.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect BankUnited to earn $3.41 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.4%.

BankUnited Stock Performance

BankUnited stock opened at $29.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 1.20. BankUnited has a 1-year low of $24.34 and a 1-year high of $44.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKUGet Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.19. BankUnited had a return on equity of 8.48% and a net margin of 11.48%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that BankUnited will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Sanjiv Sobti bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.83 per share, with a total value of $32,830.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 21,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $715,103.06. This represents a 4.81 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kevin A. Malcolm sold 3,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.18, for a total transaction of $113,772.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $430,955. The trade was a 20.89 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BKU. StockNews.com lowered BankUnited from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of BankUnited from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of BankUnited from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Hovde Group lowered their price objective on shares of BankUnited from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, Compass Point upped their price target on BankUnited from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.91.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on BKU

About BankUnited

(Get Free Report)

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury, commercial payment, and cash management services.

See Also

Dividend History for BankUnited (NYSE:BKU)

Receive News & Ratings for BankUnited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BankUnited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.