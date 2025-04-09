Barclays Downgrades Mowi ASA (OTCMKTS:MHGVY) to Hold

Mowi ASA (OTCMKTS:MHGVY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Barclays from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Sunday,Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Mowi ASA to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th.

Get Mowi ASA alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on MHGVY

Mowi ASA Price Performance

Shares of MHGVY opened at $16.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.21. Mowi ASA has a fifty-two week low of $15.89 and a fifty-two week high of $20.63. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 3.13.

Mowi ASA (OTCMKTS:MHGVY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.08. Mowi ASA had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 8.92%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mowi ASA will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Mowi ASA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mowi ASA, a seafood company, farms, produces, and supplies Atlantic salmon products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Feed, Farming, and Sales and Marketing. The company is involved in the salmon feed production, salmon farming and primary processing, and seafood secondary processing activities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mowi ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mowi ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.