Barclays Downgrades Mowi ASA (OTCMKTS:MHGVY) to Hold

Mowi ASA (OTCMKTS:MHGVY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Barclays from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Sunday,Zacks.com reports.
Separately, Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Mowi ASA to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th.
Mowi ASA Price Performance
Mowi ASA (OTCMKTS:MHGVY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.08. Mowi ASA had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 8.92%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mowi ASA will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.
Mowi ASA Company Profile
Mowi ASA, a seafood company, farms, produces, and supplies Atlantic salmon products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Feed, Farming, and Sales and Marketing. The company is involved in the salmon feed production, salmon farming and primary processing, and seafood secondary processing activities.
