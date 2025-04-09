Barclays Lowers Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) Price Target to $52.00

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by analysts at Barclays from $75.00 to $52.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 14.47% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also commented on KRUS. Citigroup decreased their target price on Kura Sushi USA from $116.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Kura Sushi USA in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Kura Sushi USA in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. TD Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Kura Sushi USA in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Lake Street Capital upgraded Kura Sushi USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.70.

Shares of KRUS traded up $3.97 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $45.43. 224,362 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 194,953. The stock has a market capitalization of $548.10 million, a PE ratio of -66.84 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.90. Kura Sushi USA has a fifty-two week low of $39.40 and a fifty-two week high of $121.99.

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 8th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.06). Kura Sushi USA had a negative net margin of 3.08% and a negative return on equity of 0.50%. The business had revenue of $64.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. Research analysts predict that Kura Sushi USA will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Kura Sushi USA news, Director Seitaro Ishii sold 6,918 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.03, for a total transaction of $574,401.54. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,018.39. This represents a 84.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in Kura Sushi USA in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in Kura Sushi USA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $77,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in Kura Sushi USA during the 4th quarter worth $109,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in Kura Sushi USA by 43.5% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the period. 65.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

