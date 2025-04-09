Barometer Capital Management Inc. Purchases 15,447 Shares of United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC)

Barometer Capital Management Inc. increased its position in United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC – Free Report) by 100.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,894 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,447 shares during the period. Barometer Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in United Microelectronics were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of United Microelectronics by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 61,852 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 1,963 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its position in United Microelectronics by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 74,509 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. DGS Capital Management LLC raised its stake in United Microelectronics by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 104,271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $878,000 after buying an additional 2,712 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc lifted its holdings in shares of United Microelectronics by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 57,828 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 3,001 shares during the period. Finally, Caprock Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Microelectronics by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 129,033 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $837,000 after buying an additional 3,013 shares during the last quarter. 5.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Citigroup upgraded United Microelectronics from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Microelectronics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.40.

United Microelectronics stock opened at $6.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.82. United Microelectronics Co. has a 1 year low of $5.61 and a 1 year high of $9.00. The stock has a market cap of $15.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.51, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.12.

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. United Microelectronics had a net margin of 20.35% and a return on equity of 12.78%. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that United Microelectronics Co. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Microelectronics Corporation operates as a semiconductor wafer foundry in Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, Japan, Korea, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services. It serves fabless design companies and integrated device manufacturers.

