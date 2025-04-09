Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) Trading Up 3.6% – Should You Buy?

Barrick Gold Co. (TSE:ABX – Get Free Report) (NYSE:ABX) shares rose 3.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$26.37 and last traded at C$25.87. Approximately 1,587,683 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 3,469,223 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$24.98.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank lowered Barrick Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Barrick Gold to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Barrick Gold to C$19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Barrick Gold from C$33.50 to C$30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Barrick Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$32.50.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$26.15 and a 200 day moving average of C$25.39. The firm has a market cap of C$32.01 billion, a PE ratio of 19.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.83.

In other news, Senior Officer Henri Louis Gonin sold 1,000 shares of Barrick Gold stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$27.72, for a total value of C$27,720.55. Also, Senior Officer Poupak Bahamin sold 17,633 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$25.96, for a total value of C$457,781.77. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Barrick Gold Corp is one of the world’s largest gold producers, operating mines in North America, South America, Australia, and Africa. The company segments consist of nine gold mines namely Carlin, Cortez, Turquoise Ridge, Pueblo Viejo, Loulo-Gounkoto, Kibali, Veladero, North Mara, and Bulyanhulu. It generates maximum revenue from the Carlin mine segment.

