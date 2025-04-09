BBB Foods (NYSE:TBBB) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $1.03 EPS

BBB Foods (NYSE:TBBB – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($1.03), Zacks reports.

BBB Foods Price Performance

NYSE:TBBB traded up $1.78 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $26.62. 1,382,921 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 845,726. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. BBB Foods has a one year low of $19.31 and a one year high of $35.22.

Get BBB Foods alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Itau BBA Securities began coverage on shares of BBB Foods in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BBB Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

BBB Foods Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BBB Foods Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of grocery retail stores in Mexico. It offers household cleaning, personal hyenine, cosmetics and beauty, pharmacy, and general merchandise products, as well as jellies and desserts, foods and drinks, pet supplies, coffee, tea, chocolates, breads, dry and frozen foods, snacks and sweets, and toilet papers and napkins.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BBB Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BBB Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.