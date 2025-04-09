BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) Shares Sold by Rathbones Group PLC

Rathbones Group PLC reduced its stake in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Free Report) (TSE:BCE) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,603 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 483 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in BCE were worth $1,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BCE. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of BCE by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,405,560 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $55,761,000 after acquiring an additional 423,912 shares during the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA raised its stake in BCE by 75.2% in the 4th quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 155,933 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,610,000 after purchasing an additional 66,935 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in BCE by 235.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,882 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 4,829 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its holdings in shares of BCE by 317.1% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 49,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,136,000 after buying an additional 37,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BCE by 114.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,548,165 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,384,000 after buying an additional 825,098 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.46% of the company’s stock.

BCE Trading Down 6.0 %

Shares of BCE stock opened at $20.75 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. BCE Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.60 and a fifty-two week high of $36.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.28. The stock has a market cap of $19.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 172.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.56.

BCE Cuts Dividend

BCE ( NYSE:BCE Get Free Report ) (TSE:BCE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. BCE had a net margin of 0.99% and a return on equity of 17.89%. On average, analysts anticipate that BCE Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a $0.6965 dividend. This represents a $2.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2,291.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BCE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of BCE in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. National Bankshares reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of BCE in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Bank of America lowered shares of BCE from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of BCE in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of BCE in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They set an “underweight” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BCE presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.00.

BCE Profile

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Bell Communication and Technology Services, and Bell Media. The Bell Communication and Technology Services segment provides wireless products and services including mobile data and voice plans and devices; wireline products and services comprising data, including internet access, internet protocol television, cloud-based services, and business solutions, as well as voice, and other communication services and products; and satellite TV and connectivity services for residential, small and medium-sized business, government, and large enterprise customers.

