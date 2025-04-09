Berenberg Bank Lowers Central Asia Metals (LON:CAML) Price Target to GBX 190

Central Asia Metals (LON:CAML – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by Berenberg Bank from GBX 200 ($2.56) to GBX 190 ($2.43) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,London Stock Exchange reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the mining company’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 29.96% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 175 ($2.24) price target on shares of Central Asia Metals in a report on Thursday, March 20th.

CAML stock traded down GBX 3.60 ($0.05) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 146.20 ($1.87). The company had a trading volume of 489,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 607,228. Central Asia Metals has a 1-year low of GBX 134.46 ($1.72) and a 1-year high of GBX 235 ($3.00). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 156.70 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 164.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 5.15 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The company has a market capitalization of £331.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 1.12.

In other news, insider Gavin Ferrar sold 3,112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 172 ($2.20), for a total transaction of £5,352.64 ($6,839.56). 6.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Central Asia Metals (CAML) is a base metals producer quoted on the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange with copper operations in Kazakhstan, and a zinc and lead mine in North Macedonia

CAML is based in London and owns 100% of the Kounrad solvent extraction and electrowinning (SX-EW) copper facility in central Kazakhstan and 100% of the Sasa zinc and lead mine in North Macedonia.

