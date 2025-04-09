Berenberg Bank Lowers Central Asia Metals (LON:CAML) Price Target to GBX 190

Central Asia Metals (LON:CAML – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by Berenberg Bank from GBX 200 ($2.56) to GBX 190 ($2.43) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,London Stock Exchange reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the mining company’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 29.96% from the stock’s previous close.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 175 ($2.24) price target on shares of Central Asia Metals in a report on Thursday, March 20th.
In other news, insider Gavin Ferrar sold 3,112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 172 ($2.20), for a total transaction of £5,352.64 ($6,839.56). 6.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Central Asia Metals (CAML) is a base metals producer quoted on the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange with copper operations in Kazakhstan, and a zinc and lead mine in North Macedonia
CAML is based in London and owns 100% of the Kounrad solvent extraction and electrowinning (SX-EW) copper facility in central Kazakhstan and 100% of the Sasa zinc and lead mine in North Macedonia.
