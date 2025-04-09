Bernard Wealth Management Corp. Invests $35,000 in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 928 shares of the natural resource company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCX. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 123,219,298 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $4,692,191,000 after purchasing an additional 642,776 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,579,298 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $1,122,922,000 after acquiring an additional 688,240 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 29,502,220 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $1,123,445,000 after acquiring an additional 2,191,926 shares in the last quarter. Amundi lifted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 21,580,960 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $857,305,000 after acquiring an additional 5,001,531 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 38.1% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 16,273,162 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $619,682,000 after purchasing an additional 4,488,210 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FCX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Argus lowered Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.25.

Freeport-McMoRan Price Performance

Shares of FCX stock opened at $29.09 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.41. The stock has a market cap of $41.81 billion, a PE ratio of 22.55, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.71. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.66 and a 52-week high of $55.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 2.42.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.05). Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 7.42%. As a group, analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.26%.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

