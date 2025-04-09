Bernard Wealth Management Corp. Invests $50,000 in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vicus Capital lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 11,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 46,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,781,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. Iams Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Iams Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 18,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $34.72 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.61. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $34.38 and a 12-month high of $42.88. The stock has a market cap of $9.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.84 and a beta of 0.67.

About SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.