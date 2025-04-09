Bernard Wealth Management Corp. Takes Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,395,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,915,392,000 after purchasing an additional 113,067 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 17,440,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,606,527,000 after buying an additional 2,965,961 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $1,601,053,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,035,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,695,000 after acquiring an additional 146,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,306,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,290,000 after acquiring an additional 203,167 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VO opened at $228.54 on Wednesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $223.65 and a 12 month high of $285.60. The company has a market cap of $226.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.62 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $264.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $268.46.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th were paid a $1.1671 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th. This is a boost from Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF’s previous dividend of $0.93.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

