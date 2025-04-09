Bessemer Group Inc. Grows Stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 24.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 623,112 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 123,744 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. owned approximately 0.23% of Cadence Design Systems worth $187,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 326 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,230 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $670,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Oarsman Capital Inc. grew its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 1,042 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 875 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 1,123 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. 84.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Cadence Design Systems

In related news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.64, for a total value of $164,216.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 108,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,486,979.36. The trade was a 0.59 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 1,950 shares of company stock worth $518,499 over the last quarter. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CDNS shares. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $318.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a report on Monday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price target for the company. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $324.83.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CDNS

Cadence Design Systems Stock Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ CDNS opened at $231.64 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $264.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $282.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $63.54 billion, a PE ratio of 60.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.14. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $221.56 and a 52 week high of $328.99.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The software maker reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by ($0.33). Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 29.24% and a net margin of 22.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Cadence Design Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.