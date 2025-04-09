Bessemer Group Inc. Has $278.02 Million Holdings in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN)

Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Free Report) by 51.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,839,267 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,652,935 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. owned approximately 0.29% of Brookfield worth $278,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BN. Compass Planning Associates Inc acquired a new stake in Brookfield in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Brookfield by 137.0% in the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 865 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in Brookfield in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Continuum Advisory LLC bought a new position in Brookfield in the third quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Promus Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. 61.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on BN shares. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Brookfield in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. TD Securities upped their price target on Brookfield from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Brookfield from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on Brookfield from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.63.

NYSE:BN opened at $44.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Brookfield Co. has a 1 year low of $38.18 and a 1 year high of $62.78. The company has a market cap of $73.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 148.70 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $55.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.15.

Brookfield (NYSE:BN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.13. Brookfield had a return on equity of 3.93% and a net margin of 0.75%. As a group, analysts expect that Brookfield Co. will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. Brookfield’s dividend payout ratio is presently 120.00%.

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

