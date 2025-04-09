Bessemer Group Inc. Has $364.43 Million Position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Bessemer Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 752,212 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 5,816 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. owned approximately 0.98% of Gartner worth $364,425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Czech National Bank boosted its stake in Gartner by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 16,725 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP bought a new stake in Gartner during the fourth quarter worth $366,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in Gartner by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,137 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Gartner by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 31,626 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $15,322,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Gartner by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 166,787 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $84,520,000 after acquiring an additional 13,205 shares during the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP John J. Rinello sold 90 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $530.51, for a total transaction of $47,745.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,728,932.09. The trade was a 2.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Eileen Serra sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $489.77, for a total transaction of $587,724.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,627 shares in the company, valued at $796,855.79. This represents a 42.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Gartner Price Performance

NYSE IT opened at $375.12 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The company has a market cap of $28.82 billion, a PE ratio of 23.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.26. Gartner, Inc. has a 52 week low of $366.05 and a 52 week high of $584.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $473.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $499.35.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The information technology services provider reported $5.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $2.23. Gartner had a net margin of 20.00% and a return on equity of 116.56%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.04 EPS. Gartner’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Gartner, Inc. will post 12.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Gartner from $564.00 to $555.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. StockNews.com lowered Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. UBS Group dropped their price target on Gartner from $565.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Gartner from $470.00 to $460.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Gartner from $605.00 to $557.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gartner currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $525.38.

About Gartner

(Free Report)

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

See Also

