Bessemer Group Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,156,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 70,528 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. owned about 0.55% of Nasdaq worth $244,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NDAQ. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Nasdaq in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in Nasdaq in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Nasdaq in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Nasdaq by 106.6% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Nasdaq during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq Stock Performance

NASDAQ NDAQ opened at $66.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $38.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.58, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.10 and a 12-month high of $84.15.

Nasdaq Announces Dividend

Nasdaq ( NASDAQ:NDAQ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 15.10%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Sarah Youngwood sold 14,959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.68, for a total transaction of $1,102,179.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,694 shares in the company, valued at $4,398,253.92. The trade was a 20.04 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.56, for a total value of $285,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,532,778.56. This trade represents a 5.92 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,116 shares of company stock valued at $1,434,818. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on NDAQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Nasdaq in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nasdaq presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.88.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.

