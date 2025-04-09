Bessemer Group Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Bessemer Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,360,443 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 24,646 shares during the period. Motorola Solutions makes up 1.0% of Bessemer Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Bessemer Group Inc. owned 0.81% of Motorola Solutions worth $628,838,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 5,055 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,337,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 235 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 136 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 1,289 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Motorola Solutions by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,664 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. 84.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MSI stock opened at $394.24 on Wednesday. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $332.98 and a twelve month high of $507.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $435.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $458.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.94.

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.85 by ($0.10). Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 197.59% and a net margin of 14.58%. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. On average, analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 13.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a $1.09 dividend. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is 47.29%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MSI. StockNews.com raised Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Barclays cut their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $529.00 to $527.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Motorola Solutions from $495.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Motorola Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $505.88.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

