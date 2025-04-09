Bessemer Group Inc. Sells 1,776,055 Shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Bessemer Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,920,007 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,776,055 shares during the quarter. Carnival Co. & makes up approximately 1.3% of Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Bessemer Group Inc. owned about 2.74% of Carnival Co. & worth $795,446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 117,095,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,918,022,000 after buying an additional 4,458,329 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,228,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,053,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201,256 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 18,649,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,747,000 after acquiring an additional 877,694 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 18,097,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,977,000 after purchasing an additional 2,720,096 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 186.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,898,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,681,000 after buying an additional 6,444,444 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Carnival Co. & alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CCL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $24.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Carnival Co. & in a report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price target on Carnival Co. & from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.89.

Carnival Co. & Stock Performance

CCL opened at $16.72 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. Carnival Co. & plc has a 12-month low of $13.78 and a 12-month high of $28.72. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.45 and a 200-day moving average of $23.16. The stock has a market cap of $19.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.03, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.42.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 21st. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.74 billion. Carnival Co. & had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 24.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.14) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Carnival Co. & plc will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

About Carnival Co. &

(Free Report)

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.