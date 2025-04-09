Best Social Media Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – April 8th

Shopify, Vertiv, Mondelez International, Expedia Group, and HubSpot are the five Social Media stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Social media stocks refer to the shares of companies whose primary business involves operating platforms for digital communication, networking, and content sharing. These companies typically generate revenue through digital advertising, subscriptions, or premium services and are often seen as key players in the technology and digital media landscape. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Social Media stocks within the last several days.

Shopify (SHOP)

Shopify Inc., a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company’s platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

NYSE SHOP traded down $0.31 on Tuesday, reaching $78.52. The stock had a trading volume of 12,698,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,050,903. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $108.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.59. Shopify has a 12-month low of $48.56 and a 12-month high of $129.38. The stock has a market cap of $101.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 2.82.

Vertiv (VRT)

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

VRT stock traded up $0.66 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $64.48. The company had a trading volume of 9,576,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,926,890. Vertiv has a 1-year low of $53.60 and a 1-year high of $155.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $94.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $24.55 billion, a PE ratio of 50.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.71.

Mondelez International (MDLZ)

Mondelez International, Inc., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ traded down $0.62 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $64.61. The company had a trading volume of 5,488,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,996,317. Mondelez International has a fifty-two week low of $53.95 and a fifty-two week high of $76.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $63.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.47.

Expedia Group (EXPE)

Expedia Group, Inc. operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

NASDAQ:EXPE traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $139.34. The stock had a trading volume of 1,753,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,966,593. Expedia Group has a 12-month low of $107.25 and a 12-month high of $207.73. The stock has a market cap of $17.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $180.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $175.26.

HubSpot (HUBS)

HubSpot, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

HUBS traded up $1.73 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $500.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 438,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 605,605. The company has a market capitalization of $26.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5,593.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 41.44 and a beta of 1.82. HubSpot has a 52-week low of $434.84 and a 52-week high of $881.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $683.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $662.00.

