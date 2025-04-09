Best Video Game Stocks To Watch Now – April 6th

Walmart, Target, Take-Two Interactive Software, Five Below, and TKO Group are the five Video Game stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Video game stocks are shares issued by companies that develop, publish, or distribute video games. Investing in these stocks allows individuals to participate in the financial performance of the gaming industry, which is often influenced by trends in technology, consumer interests, and the success of new game releases. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Video Game stocks within the last several days.

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Shares of Walmart stock traded down $4.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $83.09. The stock had a trading volume of 36,185,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,182,696. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Walmart has a 1 year low of $58.56 and a 1 year high of $105.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $666.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.69.

Target (TGT)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Shares of TGT stock traded up $1.42 on Friday, hitting $95.70. The stock had a trading volume of 16,215,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,350,431. Target has a 52-week low of $90.62 and a 52-week high of $173.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $119.41 and its 200-day moving average is $134.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.28.

Take-Two Interactive Software (TTWO)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, LA Noire, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names, as well as other franchises.

NASDAQ:TTWO traded down $14.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $194.58. 3,683,743 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,614,838. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 52 week low of $135.24 and a 52 week high of $220.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $205.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $184.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.12, a P/E/G ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 1.01.

Five Below (FIVE)

Five Below, Inc. operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

FIVE traded down $2.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $56.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,160,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,855,688. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 11.71, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.11. Five Below has a fifty-two week low of $52.38 and a fifty-two week high of $164.05.

TKO Group (TKO)

TKO Group Holdings, Inc. operates as a sports and entertainment company. The company produces and licenses live events, television programs, and long-form and short-form content, reality series, and other filmed entertainment on digital and linear channels and via pay-per-view. It is involved in the merchandising of video games, apparel, equipment, trading cards, memorabilia, digital goods, and toys, as well as sale of travel packages and tickets.

Shares of NYSE TKO traded down $10.70 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $139.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,355,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,085,550. TKO Group has a one year low of $93.50 and a one year high of $179.09. The company has a market cap of $23.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -332.71 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $155.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.68.

