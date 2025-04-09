Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) Sets New 12-Month Low – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $215.38 and last traded at $217.55, with a volume of 21241 shares. The stock had previously closed at $225.60.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BIO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $360.00 to $345.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $481.00 target price on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $395.20.

The stock has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.82 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 6.48, a quick ratio of 4.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $273.74 and its 200 day moving average is $316.97.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The medical research company reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.04. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 3.90% and a negative net margin of 71.86%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 10.81 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bio-Rad Laboratories

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 712 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 265 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 41.6% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 109 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,530 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 900 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

About Bio-Rad Laboratories

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics. The company develops, manufactures, and markets instruments, systems, reagents, and consumables to separate, purify, characterize, and quantitate biological materials such as cells, proteins, and nucleic acids for proteomics, genomics, biopharmaceutical production, cellular biology, and food safety markets.

Featured Stories

