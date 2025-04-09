Bit Digital (NASDAQ:BTBT) Trading 3% Higher – Here’s Why

Bit Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBT – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.98 and last traded at $1.91. 5,142,380 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 13,011,536 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.85.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Bit Digital in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Bit Digital in a report on Monday, March 17th.

Bit Digital Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.55 and a 200-day moving average of $3.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $278.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.25 and a beta of 6.05.

Bit Digital (NASDAQ:BTBT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.07). Bit Digital had a negative net margin of 2.75% and a negative return on equity of 5.69%. The company had revenue of $26.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.16) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Bit Digital, Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advance Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Bit Digital in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Two Seas Capital LP grew its position in Bit Digital by 60.6% during the 4th quarter. Two Seas Capital LP now owns 662,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC raised its stake in Bit Digital by 56.2% during the 4th quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 3,194,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149,727 shares during the period. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bit Digital by 113.2% in the fourth quarter. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC now owns 38,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 20,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Bit Digital by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 33,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 11,107 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.70% of the company’s stock.

Bit Digital Company Profile

Bit Digital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the bitcoin mining business. It is also involved in the treasury management activities; and digital asset staking and digital asset mining businesses, as well as ethereum staking activities. In addition, it provides specialized cloud-infrastructure services for artificial intelligence applications.

