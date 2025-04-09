BitFuFu (NASDAQ:FUFU) versus Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) Head to Head Review

BitFuFu (NASDAQ:FUFU – Get Free Report) and Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for BitFuFu and Oportun Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BitFuFu 0 0 1 0 3.00 Oportun Financial 0 2 2 1 2.80

BitFuFu presently has a consensus target price of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 68.67%. Oportun Financial has a consensus target price of $7.67, suggesting a potential upside of 76.25%. Given Oportun Financial’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Oportun Financial is more favorable than BitFuFu.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BitFuFu 8.17% 40.15% 13.55% Oportun Financial -7.86% 5.49% 0.60%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares BitFuFu and Oportun Financial”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BitFuFu $463.33 million 1.46 $10.49 million $0.35 11.86 Oportun Financial $295.20 million 0.53 -$78.70 million ($2.01) -2.16

BitFuFu has higher revenue and earnings than Oportun Financial. Oportun Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BitFuFu, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

37.3% of BitFuFu shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.7% of Oportun Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 35.0% of BitFuFu shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.3% of Oportun Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

BitFuFu has a beta of 0.28, indicating that its stock price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Oportun Financial has a beta of 0.86, indicating that its stock price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

BitFuFu beats Oportun Financial on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BitFuFu

BitFuFu Inc. provides digital asset mining and cloud-mining services in Singapore. It also offers miner rental, and miner hosting and sales services to institutional customers and individual digital asset enthusiasts. The company is based in Singapore, Singapore.

About Oportun Financial

Oportun Financial Corporation provides financial services. The company offers personal loans and credit cards. It serves customers through online and over the phone, as well as through retail and Lending as a Service partner locations. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.

