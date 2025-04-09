BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) CEO Robert W. Eddy Sells 280,400 Shares

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 280,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.31, for a total value of $32,052,524.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 422,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,242,592.23. The trade was a 39.92 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of BJ stock opened at $112.20 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $14.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.97, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.54. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.81 and a 1-year high of $120.43.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.07. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 35.41% and a net margin of 2.71%. The firm had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.29 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 20,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 15,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 66.5% during the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 2.1% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Citigroup raised shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $115.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BJ’s Wholesale Club has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.82.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse clubs. Its product categories include grocery, household and pet, television and electronics, furniture, computer and tablets, patio and outdoor living, lawn and garden, baby and kids, toys, home, health and beauty, appliances, and jewelry.

